iPhone is the world's best-selling 5G device

IPhone is the best-selling and most profitable 5G phone in the world, we will tell you which are the smartphones that follow the device of Manzana.

Although it was previously expected that Samsung will tighten the closing of the race with Manzana, the iPhone has consistently remained as the phone 5G best selling in the world.

DO NOT STOP READING: Who’s Who When Taking Photos: Top Smartphones 2021

According to the latest market research of Strategy Analytics, Apple has about 25% of the global 5G smartphone market. The models iPhone 12 and especially the iPhone 13 They surpass their rivals this year, both in number of phones sold and in revenue.

Strategy Analytics It was founded in 1968 and currently creates strategies to win over its clients in complex technology markets. According to the company, the 5G segment grew for all providers in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. And overall, 5G sales revenue has tripled.

Despite the triumph of Manzana, The way that Samsung managed to overcome negative quarters previous years and regaining ground allowed him to become the Android’s second leading provider, after OPPO.

What’s more, Strategy Analytics Says Samsung’s Resurgence Hampered Xiaomi’s Growth In Europe during the last trimester.

Xiaomi experienced dramatic growth in global 5G smartphone shipments in Q2 2021 and experienced stagnation in Q3 2021.

For its part, Honor that parted ways with Huawei in early 2021, managed to grow shipments of its 5G devices by 194% quarter-over-quarter.

Research Strategy Analytics claims Apple has a quarter of the global 5G smartphone market, outperforming its rivals in both the number of phones sold and the revenue generated.