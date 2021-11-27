Do you have 6,000 euros loose? Well, they are worth it to get this personalized iPhone 13 Pro … with a statue as a gift.

Elon musk has become one of the most relevant figures of our time. Represents the future, the place to which all your companies look. A cleaner and more open future dominated by electric cars, solar panels, internet via satellites, and space travel.

But he is also a controversial figure, who does strange things and changes his mind often. He started out loving cryptocurrencies, and now despises them without blushing.

If you’re a fan of Elon Musk, you’re going to like this … or not. Is named iPhone 13 Pro Tesla Electro, and is made from a cast Tesla Model 3 car. Comes with a statue of Elon Musk matching:

We have spoken on other occasions about Caviar, a Russian company that is dedicated to customizing mobile phones to sell them in the luxury market.

Just presented the iPhone 13 Pro Tesla Electro, a tuned version of the iPhone 13 Pro, to which the case has been changed.

It is made of titanium, but in the center it has a layer of aluminum from the foundry of a Tesla Model 3, as can be seen partially in the video.

With that same metal they have created a statue of Elon Musk. Whether or not he looks like the famous CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is another question, but if you want to buy the statue separately, the size of a mobile, costs more than 3,000 euros.

The final touch is a copper plate in the center of the back shell, with the company logo.

Copper has been chosen because “it is a key metal in the manufacture of electric cars“.

They are only going to be made 99 units. The buyer can choose between the cheapest model, an iPhone 13 Pro with 128 GB for about 6,000 euros, up to an iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB of storage, which goes up to 7,500 euros.

A very exclusive gift, only for fans of Elon Musk.