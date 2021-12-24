According to Apple, the iPhone 13 has a more advanced two-camera system, a faster chip than the competition, and up to 2.5 hours more battery life.

In these Christmas celebrationsYoung and old make their gift lists to try their luck and hope that at midnight on Christmas Eve they find what they wanted under the tree. Unlike children, adults have among their preferences more sophisticated and technological gifts that can help them on a day-to-day basis, whether at work or organizing their week.

Among the Christmas wishes of some adults is to buy the new iPhone 13, this device that belongs to the Apple company and that since its launch captured the attention of its users, since they offer a technology that stands out from its past series.

These modifications, improvements to the system, and the unique experience it offers come at a not very cheap cost. And if you are wondering how much it can cost, then we are going to present you a small comparative table, assuming that your monthly income corresponds to a minimum wage, which translated in our country, amounts to only S / 930.00. So how many months do I need to work to be able to purchase it as a Christmas present?

CHRISTMAS GIFTS: IPHONE 13

Based on the prices that were published on the official website of Mac Center, corresponding to Peru, these are the prices of the different iPhone 13 series models.

– iPhone 13 pro: S / 8,599.00 (This is the most expensive in the catalog) If we want to acquire it, we must allocate our basic salary of 10 months, of course, without making an additional expense that alters the budget.

– iPhone 13 pro max: S / 7,399.00. To buy it, we would have to work 7 months, saving the income we receive.

– iPhone 13: S / 5,399.00 and iPhone 13 mini: S / 4,699.00. To buy any of these models we should work at least 6 months.

Some details that you should take into account is the purchase of accessories for this device. Since, as is known, it only recognizes those that are original, so copies are not accepted by the system. The ones you would need would be, charger, headphones, and if you require it, the MagSafe, a wallet or a magnetic sleeve, which also gives you faster wireless charging.

MAIN FEATURES OF THE IPHONE 13

– Surgical grade stainless steel.

– Ceramic Shield, more resistant than any smartphone glass.

– Industry leading IP68 water resistance.

– iPhone 13 Pro is designed to work in low light conditions.

– The new telephoto camera has a 77mm focal length and 3x optical zoom.

– Record with Cinema mode using wide angle, telephoto or TrueDepth cameras.

– 1TB of storage. More convenience for your photos and videos.

– iOS 15 is optimized to work with ProMotion. You will notice an incredible fluidity in everything you do.

ON THE MINIMUM WAGE IN PERU

One of the campaign promises of the current president Pedro Castillo was to improve salaries for workers throughout the country who are receiving the minimum, which reaches S / 930.00. Before the end of 2021, Betssy Chávez, Minister of Labor and Employment Promotion, spoke with the Sunday Panorama and indicated that The possible increase to Peruvians will be seen in early 2022. As it is recalled, the increase has to be debated in the National Council of Labor and Employment Promotion so that it can be formally specified.

Despite the fact that the desire to increase the minimum wage remains intact, Chávez confessed that there is no defined amount, so it is not known if there will be a considerable improvement for workers.

