When iPhones hit the market, users were really excited, however, over the years one of Apple’s flagship products began to be mocked for how fragile its screens were. The history of the iPhone 13 could change everything.

Although this was not the only factor that bothered some users, as they also noticed that when repairing devices outside an iShop, some functionalities stopped working.

iPhone 13 will allow external repairs

Experts noted that repair a broken screen on the iPhone 13, Face ID stopped working if repairs were made at an unauthorized store.

However, Apple reconsidered its position and told The Verge that in a future software update this type of repair will be possible without consequences for the user and of course, for their equipment.

Before this announcement, users who made repairs to the iPhone 13 panel noticed that facial recognition was blocked by software when an unauthorized user or store changed the screen for another, whether it was authentic or came from another iPhone.

Although it is possible to fix an iPhone without the help of an Apple technician, this process is often demanding because it requires special equipment and the ability to micro-solder.

This represents a major hurdle for many independent repair shops whose main source of income is screen repairs and who have long had to deny their services or invest heavily in fixing an iPhone screen.

At the moment Apple has not specified when the software update will arrive, however, from now on careless users who have an iPhone 13 can rest easy if an accident happens that breaks their screen.