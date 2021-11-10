The IPAB specified that although 1,518 clients had been detected at the beginning, in the end 1,507 were found to be covered by insurance.

“Although to date there is an important advance in the payment, those people who have not started the process of activation or collection of their check are invited to make them and, in this way, make the guarantee they have effective. right and granted by IPAB through bank deposit insurance, “IPAB added in a statement.

The Institute had said that around 69 people had more than 400,000 UDIS (2.76 million pesos) and that this payment has been made through checks that must be registered by the client.

“The depositing public that has any questions related to the process of reimbursement of their guaranteed deposits from Accendo Banco can contact the IPAB call center, calling 55 5209-5500 from Monday to Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. “, he added.

On September 28, the Ministry of Finance announced that it took the measure against the entity because it did not comply with the capitalization indexes established by law.

The entity’s capitalization index had deteriorated in recent months, falling below the 10.5% set by regulation.