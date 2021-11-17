IoTeX Renaming to 'MachineFi' Drives Over 200% Rise to New All-Time High

Over the past 30 years, the growth of the internet and digital technology has transformed the way the world operates, and today artificial intelligence and machine learning continue to shift the balance of power away from physical work and further into the future. full of automation and smart technology.

IoTeX (IOTX), a blockchain-based project focused on Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the future of machine learning in the workforce, aims to design an open ecosystem that facilitates interaction between people and machines and during the Last month the IOTX token project have risen more than 200%.

Data of Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that Since hitting a low of $ 0.055 on Oct 27, the IOTX price has risen 377% to a new high of $ 0.263 on Nov 13, as its daily trading volume soared to a record $ 3.93 billion.

IOTX / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Three reasons for the breakout price action for IOTX include renaming the project to focus on the rise of MachineFi, the addition of support for multiple protocols and exchanges, and the launch of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects on the main IoTeX network.

The rise of MachineFi

The biggest push for the IoTeX ecosystem came in early November when the project announced that it was changing its image to focus on “The Rise of MachineFi” as a way to further integrate machines, the metaverse, and the traditional workforce.

A new era of IoTeX is upon us. MachineFi will connect the real world with the metaverse and unleash a new decentralized economy.

MachineFi follows the rise of DeFi and more recently GameFi, and is intended to deal with the confluence of smart devices, machines, and finance through the integration of Blockchain technology.

As the number of smart devices in use continues to increase, IoTeX aims to ensure security and trust between users and their devices, as well as create a simple interface where all devices can connect and be managed.

Expansion of the ecosystem and inclusion in exchanges

Another reason for the growing strength of IoTeX is the recent addition of new ecosystem partners, as well as the listing on various cryptocurrency exchanges. which helped increase the token’s exposure to cryptocurrency traders.

This year, IoTeX has been featured on ABRA, Crypto.com, LBank, and Coinbase, in addition to being added to Pokket, a passive performance generation platform.

The project has also been busy establishing partnerships with other projects in the cryptocurrency sector, including integrations with Chainlink, the mobility protocol as a service MobiFi, Health Blocks, Ethereum’s push notification service, Travala, and the blockchain-based payments provider, NOWPayments.

Launch of DeFi and NFT on the web

A third factor that has contributed to driving the price of IOTX has been the expansion of the IoTeX ecosystem and the incorporation of multiple NFT and DeFi projects to the protocol.

DeFi is the largest growth sector in the IoTeX ecosystem and some of the recent project launches include WOWSwap, the first decentralized exchange (DEX) to leverage on IoTeX, DEX mime, and the protocol Parrot compatible with all chains, NAOS Finance and Firebird Finance.

On the NFT front, IOTX has benefited from the launch of Sota Finance, the first NFT market on the IoTeX network, as well as the launch of multiple NFT projects, including StarCrazy and PlaceWar.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to spot a bullish outlook for IOTX on October 20, ahead of the recent price rally.

The VORTECS ™ Score, exclusive to Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points including market sentiment, trade volume, recent price movements and activity in Twitter

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. IOTX price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the graphic above, The IOTX VORTECS ™ Score shot green on October 20 and peaked at 70, about seven days before the price began to increase 377% in the next three weeks.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trade move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

