Buying and selling used cell phones is a very common practice around the world, but many times, buyers risk that, although a phone looks good on the outside, its parts are not of the best quality inside, if it is. that were repaired with non-original components.

With this in mind and in order to help consumers obtain good quality used or refurbished devices, Apple will add a new feature to the iPhone very soon, which will inform users if the device was previously repaired and if an original screen or battery was used or not..

This new feature will arrive with the update of the operating system to version iOS 15.2. When upgrading, users will be able to see a new section where the smartphone’s parts and service history will appear. This section will be found at: Settings> General> About.

This new update expands a function already present in the iPhone, which can indicate if a screen or battery is not genuine. Now, these two data will be found in one place and will include the date the service was performed.

Since the launch of the iPhone 11, Apple began to include a warning when a non-genuine screen was installed, and now, even iPhones as old as the XR models can warn the user if a battery is not genuine, while In the iPhone 12 and 13 you will also be able to see the record of repairs and change of parts for the camera.

Earlier versions of iOS on the iPhone 13 made screen repairs more difficult, as microsoldering was required to avoid a warning label and deactivation of Face ID sensors. iOS 15.2 updates the process to allow repairs by users or a third party, without limitation by the device.

These developments in iOS come shortly after Apple’s announcement that it will now allow self-service repair for its devices, with which users can obtain original spare parts to repair their iPhones at home. Thus, iPhones with iOS 15.2 repaired through self-service will recognize that a repair was performed and that the parts are genuine.

In addition, when purchasing a used iPhone, buyers will now have the ability to review repair history and thus have the advantage of quoting lower values ​​if a repair is reported in configuration, especially if it was done with non-genuine parts.