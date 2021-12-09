Today there are different positions among smartphone manufacturers regarding the repairability of their devices. Some companies offer specialized assistance with the payment of a monthly subscription, while others have official technicians who represent them when a problem appears (depending on the guarantee, of course). However, it is also a reality that in many countries, whether due to availability or economic reasons, work is carried out in a more informal way; question that often causes doubts or mistrust about the origin of the parts that are used during a repair. For this reason, Apple will integrate an option in iOS 15.2 that will detect if an iPhone is using non-genuine components.

The novelty was discovered by Gizmodo. According to said medium, the Cupertino firm has incorporated a new section in the iPhone Settings called “Parts and Service History”. By accessing it, users will be able to verify whether Apple certified components are being used on their smartphone. At first glance, this will be especially useful for those who buy a second-hand mobile; or have it repaired outside the official channels, but under the promise of using original spare parts.

According to the report, in the aforementioned section of iOS 15.2 you can check the originality of the screen, battery and camera module. If they are listed as “unknown parts” it means that the parts in question are not original, are used (extracted from another iPhone), or are not working properly. Anyway, it is clarified that if the operating system detects components that are not official, it will not cancel its operation; that is, people can continue to use their phone normally, but now knowing that internally it does not have the same hardware that left the factory.

The ‘Parts and Service History’ will debut in iOS 15.2

Another interesting point is that not all iPhone will be able to detect the originality of its components. For example, only the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lines will identify that both the battery, screen, and cameras are Apple-certified parts. On previous models running iOS 15.2 the possibilities will be more limited.

For example, in the iPhone 11 it will not be possible to verify if the camera is official. While on the second-generation iPhone XR, XS, XS Max and SE, the test will only be available for the battery.

With this new feature included in iOS 15.2, Apple seems to take another step towards friendlier standalone repairability. Recall that the Cupertino firm recently rectified its decision to disable Face ID if the iPhone 13 screen is replaced by an unofficial one; while it also introduced a domestic kit to carry out repairs on an iPhone or Mac with original parts.