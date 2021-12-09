iOS 15.2 includes a tool that detects generic parts

Although Manzana it will allow you to repair your iPhone from the comfort of your home, the truth is that there will still be many people willing to take their equipment to authorized establishments to correct any problem they may have. With the arrival of iOS 15.2, It will already be much easier to detect if the parts used during the repair process were original or if they were generic.

As reported by the portal Gizmodo, Manzana will be incorporating a new section in the menu of Settings call “Parts and Service History”. From here you can see if you iPhone you are using components that are certified to Manzana, such as the screen, battery or even the camera module.

In case any of these components are not original, they will be listed as “unknown parts”, but don’t worry, that the iPhone it will not override its operation. You will be able to continue using these pieces, you will only know that they are no longer original, that they are used, or that they simply do not work in their entirety.

This new feature will be compatible with all iPhones 12 and 13, and although it will be possible to use it in older models, its functionality will be much more limited. That is, it will only notify you if the battery is not original, but it will ignore the rest of the components.

Editor’s note: This function will be particularly useful when repairing your iPhone with a third party. Although we are promised that original parts will be used, with iOS 15.2 we can already verify how true this turned out to be, and thus avoid many problems in the future.

Via: Gizmodo