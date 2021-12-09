The RC version of iOS 15.2 is now available, and you can know more information about the repairs of your iPhone thanks to it.

iOS 15 is one of the updates that, although it has not brought a great aesthetic change to the system, it has brought many new features at the operating level in it. A few months ago we told you about the best functions to share with your friends in iOS 15, and today we bring you a new function that Apple would have included. Now, iOS 15.2 gives you the ability to view more information about the repaired parts of your device.

The new iOS 15.2 update, whose final beta is now available for supported devices, will notify you when your iPhone has a change in specific parts of the hardware, such as the battery, screen or cameras. This new information will be in the section “Parts and Service History“in the iPhone settings, and it will also let you know if the parts that were replaced on your iPhone are official Apple components.

How to check if the components of your iPhone are official Apple

If you want to make use of this new function and verify if the repaired parts of your iPhone are official Apple or, on the contrary, they are generic components, you just have to do the following.

Go to setting. Enter the option general. Once here, tap on Information.

This is where you should see a new section called “Parts and Service History” –the translation could vary-. Here, you will be able to verify the repairs that have been made to your iPhone device, as well as verifying if it is a genuine Apple part.

It should be noted that for models iPhone XR, iPhone XS and later only the battery change information will be available, as well as how many times it has been replaced and if it is an original Apple part. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 will have the ability to see this same information but extended to the battery, screen and cameras of the devices.

Related topics: ios

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe