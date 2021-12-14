Waiting for iOS 15.2 It is finished. Apple has just released the latest update for its mobile operating system, which includes several highly anticipated new features for iPhone users. In addition, those in Cupertino have made available macOS Monterey 12.1, watchOS 8.3, tvOS 15.2, and version 15.2 of the software for the HomePod and HomePod Mini.

With iOS 15.2, Apple brings a few features to the iPhone, although there are a couple that stand out from the rest. One of them is the inclusion of the expected App privacy report, which allows greater control over what information is accessible to the applications installed on the smartphone. While the other is the possibility of using Apple Music voice plan, a cheaper version that is controlled only through Siri.

However, several other additions also appear to the new version of the mobile operating system developed in Cupertino. Among them, the warnings that parents can establish in the event that minors receive nude photos, and the option to establish contacts to manage your data in the event of death.

Next we will review in greater depth what’s new in iOS 15.2:

App privacy report

As we mentioned earlier, the App privacy report it is one of the most important features of iOS 15.2. This feature was announced mid-year at WWDC when iOS 15 was unveiled in partnership, and users have been eagerly awaiting its implementation ever since.

This is a new section in the Privacy section. By accessing it, you will be able to see in detail which applications – whether from Apple or third parties – request access to your information. The report is exhaustive and allows to know in detail how many times the apps access elements such as the camera, the microphone, the location, the contacts or the sensors of the iPhone. But that’s not all, since it will also allow you to corroborate your activity with the network; that is, which domains have been contacted.

To activate it you need to enter Settings> Privacy> App privacy report.

Apple Music voice plan debuts on iOS 15.2

The other great novelty of iOS 15.2 is the incorporation of the Apple Music voice plan. As previously discussed, this inexpensive subscription alternative can only be controlled via Siri. This means that to play a song, an album or a playlist you must use the command “Hey Siri”.

The Apple Music voice plan has a cost of 4.99 euros per month, against the 9.99 euros of the Individual plan. This low-cost option comes with several other limitations, regardless of exclusive control through Siri. For example, you cannot listen to songs in Dolby Atmos or in lossless format (no loss of quality); and it is also not possible to download songs to listen offline.

Child protection in Messages

Undoubtedly, one of the great controversies in which Apple has been immersed this year has been that of its child protection options. Although the original plan has been postponed by the Californian company, iOS 15.2 does include an option that was part of it. We are talking about detecting inappropriate content in Messages.

With this new feature, parents or guardians can set a warning in case children receive nude photos. They will be blurred in the conversation, and in case minors insist on opening them, the adults in charge will receive a notification about it. It should be noted that this function is optional, so it must be activated manually; furthermore, all processing is done internally on the device.

Another new addition to iOS 15.2 is that you can establish trusted contacts so they can access your Apple ID in case you die. In this way, the designated persons will have the possibility to enter your personal data and everything that is stored in your iCloud account.

Macrophotography in iOS 15.2

The camera app is also updated with the new version of Apple’s mobile operating system. With iOS 15.2, users will be able to switch to the ultra wide angle lens and take photos or record videos in Macro mode. It is worth noting that this is only available on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

Bug fixes and other news

As expected, iOS 15.2 fixes several bugs that were present in previous versions of the operating system. And it also adds other minor features, such as the inclusion of “Hide My Email” in the Mail app for users subscribed to iCloud +; or the option to locate an iPhone through Find My for up to five hours when in power reserve mode.

How to download iOS 15.2 and what iPhone models is it compatible with?

If iOS 15.2 doesn’t install automatically on your iPhone, you can manually check that the update is already available. To do this you must enter Settings> General> Software update.

The software is compatible with the following device models:

iPhone 13 / mini / Pro / Pro Max

iPhone 12 / mini / Pro / Pro Max

iPhone 11 / Pro / Pro Max

iPhone XS / XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8/8 Plus

iPhone 7/7 Plus

iPhone 6s / 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st and 2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)