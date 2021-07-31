Reuters.- Simone Biles’ courage in dealing with mental health issues is admirable, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said at the Tokyo Games on Friday.

Superstar Biles shocked the Olympics on Tuesday when he withdrew from the team gymnastics event after a jump.. The United States subsequently won the silver medal.

“I can only say that we are with her,” said the German Bach. “I had the opportunity to speak with her briefly after the team competition (…) I really admire how he is handling the situation, “added Bach, who was a gold medalist in fencing at the 1976 Games.

We recommend you: Photogallery: Simone Biles, in front of the psychologist

The 24-year-old spoke with remarkable candor about her conflicts.

“She admits that she has that problem. This is already brave. Who, a year ago, would have admitted to saying they have mental health problems?

“And at the same time cheering on her teammates. And then be there, and support when his successor is in the final of the ‘all-around’. This shows a great human quality and is the Olympic spirit at its best ”.

Read also: Biles explains why he withdrew from competition in Tokyo

Sunisa Lee won all-around gold on Thursday and Biles cheered her on from the stands at the Ariake Gymnastics Center.

Biles is still in Tokyo and has not yet decided if he will compete in the gymnastics events that remain to be contested.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed