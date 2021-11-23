IO Interactive announces content-laden roadmap for Hitman 3’s second year

Hitman 3 has been a huge success for its developers, IO Interactive. Not only that, but a success that is probably even greater is that the entire trilogy of the last 3 Hitman has reached 50 million players, a huge milestone for the saga.

After enjoying a deserved success, IO Interactive has looked to the future, announcing a content-laden roadmap for the second year of Hitman 3. What can we find during the next year? It looks like we’ll be enjoying all kinds of new content, including new game modes, stories, new ways to play, and “surprises,” according to the developers.

IO Interactive creates a new studio in Barcelona to work on Hitman, 007 and a new IP

Besides that, IO Interactive has also confirmed that during the year 2022 they will add the following content to Hitman 3:

Hitman 3 in VR for its PC version (so far only available on PS VR) – January 2022.

Elusive Arcade Targets – January 2022.

Ray Tracing on PC – 2022.

We are delighted that IO Interactive is enjoying this tremendous success with its latest Hitman trilogy. Hitman 3 is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Ps4, Ps5, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia.