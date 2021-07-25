At San Diego Comic Con, Robert Kirkman, creator of Invincible, gave a first impression of what the second season will be.

One of the most impressive superhero series of the year, yes, on par with the great successes of Marvel Y Disney +, was invincible, of Amazon Prime Video. Far from being the conventional show, this shows a twisted family dynamic, full of violence and immorality. Robert Kirkman, its writer, is very excited for the second season. In fact, the director commented on what to expect from it.

“The show will progress the way season 1 did. Future seasons will sometimes be close to the comic in tone and sometimes they will veer off,” he said, adding, “We’re making plans to do the whole comic in a cool way. . We want to improve and change things in a big way, as we did with the fight between Invincible Y Omni man in season 1 ″, he claimed.

In addition, one of the most anticipated points of the second part will be the villains. The main one, Conquest, will be the axis of the continuation. This is why the creative also gave his comments about the character. These were his words:

“Look, the obvious answer is Conquest. I think we are all looking forward to seeing Conquest. We took a little look at Conquest in season one and hopefully we’ll see it very soon. I know there are a lot of tweaks to that story, a lot of improvements to that story that I’m very excited about and that I’ve been preparing. So I can’t wait for that. “, he said.

These statements were given by the developer in the framework of the San Diego Comic Con, in which it was used to announce the completion of a third season. However, due to the success of the program, many more renovations are expected, as there is still cloth to cut.

Seasons 2 and 3 might give the show a whole new dimension… or a few hundred pic.twitter.com/zryVPksrng – INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) May 4, 2021

The second season of Invincible is supposed to be on Amazon in 2022, but an exact date has yet to be confirmed.

Source: Comic con