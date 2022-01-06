One of the most outstanding animated series of 2021 is undoubtedly Invincible from Amazon Prime Video, so we are looking forward to the second season.

Invincible is the comic book adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker Y Ryan ottleand that he triumphed thanks to his combination of great characters, references to other superheroes such as Superman or Spider-man and its great violence.

The first season of Invincible is gripping and left viewers wanting more, but now the actor Steven yeun who plays the protagonist Mark Grayson, has given bad news, since for now they have not begun to record the voices for the new episodes.

“We have not started”. Steven Yeun said. I know we will start soon at some point. I’ve talked to Robert Kirkman, here and there. He’s very excited about it. He thinks season 2 will be even better than season 1, which I have no doubt about. Since if you go to its source material Invincible is an amazing comic, and just thinking about how much story has not been told in that run is going to be insane. I’m really excited about that.

The actor did not expect such a positive response from the public about the first season.

“That is not to say that I thought the Invincible show would not be enjoyed.” Steven Yeun added. “He just didn’t know how many people came to him like that. To me, I think it speaks to America’s appetite for adult animation, which is really cool. I grew up with it. I think all of us, from our generation and before, grew up on it. To a large extent, our programming was dictated by generations before us, who didn’t necessarily love animation that way. “

“We are in a weird and cool time where I see so many kids watching anime and so many people watching adult animation. People are learning about Don Hertzfeldt. It is thriving. I think we’re probably on the brink just before things really turn out. I think hopefully we will get some Hayao Miyazaki levels of animation. We do it with Pixar, but I just mean coming from different places. It is a new world. Without a doubt, everything is completely new.

Did you like Invincible? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.