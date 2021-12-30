Introducing The Metroidvania Crowsworn Funded Thanks To Kickstarter

Today we present the Crowsworn video game inspired by classics like Hollow Knight, Bloodborne, and Devil May Cry. He had great support on Kickstarter.

A dark curse has fallen on the land of Fearanndal, a once vivid realm. Apparently everything has vanished except the last fragments of humanity, as the world has been invaded by blind nightmare creatures.

Explore a vast interconnected world as you battle hordes of monsters that roam the abandoned lands. Uncover secrets and unlock new abilities that enhance your deadly arsenal of weapons and powers. Venture inside to lift the ancient curse and unravel the mystery behind its origins as you attempt to uncover the truth and realize your salvation.

Crowsworn is made by the Canadian studio Mongoose Rodeo and has a great visual work with each of the animations made by hand.

Although it does not yet have a release date, it already has a record in Steam for PC but it also has plans to reach consoles.

You can learn more about the title on his Kickstarter page.

