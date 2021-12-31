The Call of Duty: Warzone gaming community is enjoying Warzone Pacific Season 1, which is underway, and despite the many promises, the launch of Caldera has not been entirely easy. From the moment the new CoD battle royale chapter was released, players encountered many glitches.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, users have reported everything from a bug that sees them switch to third person, to an issue that makes the skins of the Level 100 Battle Pass invisible. More recently, connection issues have ripped gamers off completely.

In fact, these new issues with player disconnection have forced developers to take action. Raven has now reduced the size of the lobby in certain game modes to help servers cope. On December 29, players began to notice that the player limit had been lowered from 150 to 140 on certain Warzone variants.

Raven Software didn’t announce the change anywhere, but it was noted in the Boiler Issues section of your Trello dashboard. The card read: “The maximum player count has been lowered to help mitigate issues that are causing players to disconnect from games.”

There are no details on how long the change will last or if they will be reduced further. YouTuber and CoD expert JGOD tweeted to provide a full breakdown of the changes, showing the new lobby sizes for each mode:

Vanguard Quads: 152

Solos, duos and quads: 140

Threesomes: 138

Interestingly, Vanguard Quads appears to have been left intact. This could suggest that the connection issues are somehow related to weapons and features that are only available in other modes. However, this has yet to be confirmed.

While we don’t expect this change to be permanent, Warzone players have complained about the reduced size of the lobby. Many believed that Caldera was already feeling too big and that the player count was too low, so there are concerns that this will seriously affect the game.