Gruby Entertainment, a studio that has developers from Outriders and Giant Machines, debuts its first video game Deadlink, a cyberpunk first-person shooter with rogue-lite elements.

Published by Super.com, it allows us to be part of the Corporate Security Agency, in charge of keeping large corporations at bay. We are the key to the Deadlink protocol, a consciousness of a veteran combat soldier installed in a humanoid in order to perform various covert missions.

Deadlink will allow a series of improvements in skills and weapons suitable for the taste of each of the combatants.

The game will go into early access in the first quarter of 2022 for PC on Steam.

