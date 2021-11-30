Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse looks like a saga! The sequel to it, Across the Spider-Verse, promises. Also, some details were revealed.

Marvel it’s practically the new King midas of the entertainment industry. Like the famous storybook character, everything he touches turns to gold. Whether it is a movie, a series or even a video game, the market that the company has is very large. Therefore, everything that has his stamp is destined to succeed economically speaking. However, sometimes the critics are also amazed and the fruits come. This happened with the animated tape Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The production was the first animated option that ‘La Casa de las Ideas’ placed in the cinema. To the surprise of many, but more than deserved by others, the production took the Oscar award for the best delivery in its category.

Following this, new details about the sequel were released. Among these, the first is that there will soon be a trailer, be it a trailer or official images. “It’s going to be fantastic. Also, there will be something to show about that very soon.“Commented the producer of Sony Pictures, Amy pascal.

In addition, she referred to the respect they have with Marvel studios for the common projects that come from now on and are part of the universe of the Spiderman.

"Well, there is the Marvel Universe, which is a container and then there are the Spider-Verse movies, which are different and then there is the other universe that the Sony characters are in. We are all very respectful of each other and we work together and we make sure that we are just being additive," the executive mentioned.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will be available from October 7, 2022.

Source: Collider