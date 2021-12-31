Knowing how the British, and the tabloids, spend it, the direction taken by ‘A Very British Scandal’ (‘A Very British Scandal’), a series that we can see on HBO Max, is strange when it comes to reflecting the sounded divorce of the Dukes of Argyll in 1963. While it is commendable that they have decided to go more intimate than salsa, it fails to interest the viewer.

Developed as a kind of spiritual continuation (by theme), of the recommended ‘A very English scandal’, the scriptwriter for everything Sarah Phelps takes control of this story, telling a new scandal with the direction of Anne Sewitsky.

After the typical prologue in which we see the protagonist besieged by the press, the series decides to start from the beginning. The moment when Ian (Paul Bettany) and Margaret (Claire Foy) meet and start their relationship. The script actually takes time to grow that complicated and even slightly toxic relationship.

Villain vs. Villain

The purpose seems clear: while the case was once full of foul play, revelations, and infamous photographs, Phelps doesn’t want to wear this guilty vs. victim. Ian is a rogue, alcoholic, violent, addicted to methamphetamine and a gold digger who uses his wife as a credit card. Margaret is a compulsive liar, con artist, and abusive.

Despite the fact that one can sympathize more with the character of Foy because of the aggressiveness of her husband, it is clear to us that they participate in this fight two selfish, lying, manipulative people who are dedicated to hurting each other. This exploration of their personalities and their relationship causes an emphasis on difference in treatment, sexism, and double standards.

On an interpretive level we find a formidable tête-à-tête between Paul Bettany and Claire Foy. An interpretive duel that is, without a doubt, the best of this miniseries and that works both in moments of peace and love and in those of open war.





Of course, the shadow of ‘The Crown’ is long when the protagonist is a brilliant Claire Foy and we get a series about aristocracy. If visually it has nothing to envy, in the comparison it comes out, obviously, losing by just use a more solemn story tone than it would benefit you.

They are three hours of intense and intimate drama that take a long time for esa tendency no longer to chew things but to redound to which is continually made clear. Ultimately, ‘A Very British Scandal’ meets the sophistication and high standards of BBC fiction, but is dying trying to keep up.