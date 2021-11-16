The format, the numbers and the expectation

For his part, Matt Booty agrees on the perspective of the importance of Halo not only for Xbox or Game Pass, but for Microsoft as a company. Especially at the end of the year, questioned by the results delivered in the number of subscriptions, lower than expected.

Matt feels confident even when the numbers don’t seem to keep up with him. Specifically when in the goals of the quarter it was expected to reach a growth of 49% in subscriptions and 37% was achieved. Given what he says that Game Pass has this scope even without integrating the large launches that we see at the end of the year.

And he gives two examples of what an individual launch achieves against launches in subscription services: Sea of ​​Thieves, a game that lives in the world of Pirates of the Caribbean, if it had been launched in a purchase format, it would have had a number of initial purchases and there it would decrease in its players. However, with Game Pass the growth curve is reversed, Sea of ​​Thieves without having this large peak of players at its launch, has been growing constantly and reached 25 million players in the past months.

In the same way, Forza Horizon, one of the company’s flagship games, has also shown its ability to attract players. While Forza Horizon 4 last year had 24 million players, thanks to the subscription service today it added 12 million and has 36 million even a year later. Forza Horizon 5, launched on November 5, is also positioned as one of the main promoters of players, especially Mexicans due to its setting in areas of our country such as Baja California, Tulum, Guanajuato, etc.

According to Booty’s words, the company does not make games thinking about the users they will attract or what they can contribute in users, but rather they seek to develop great games that are exciting and that people want to play. “Thinking about developing the ideal game for Game Pass would be like thinking about the ideal song for Spotify,” says Matt, the important thing is to develop good games, and we know they will have an impact on subscriptions.

In the so-called console war, not only in number of units sold but also in games and subscriptions, Matty also shows confidence, despite the fact that according to VGChartz Sony has a sales advantage of more than 4 million units his PlayStation 5 over Xbox Series X | S. This is especially due to the multiplatform environment that Xbox has created.

In today’s environment, audiences are much larger than they used to be, not only because of the number of gamers, but because game formats have changed and borders have been opened, while in the past the sales ceiling for a game was anchored to the number of consoles in circulation, for Xbox that limitation no longer exists

“We have an audience never seen before […] when we launch games, for example Forza, in addition to being available for 4 Xbox consoles, it is also on Steam, in Microsoft Store, it is in X Cloud “This has the consequence that” where you play is the least important, but what you play, when you watch a series on Netflix, no one asks you if you saw it on television or on a cell phone ”, emphasizing the model that seeks outreach and stories about the value of Hardware itself.

Matty believes that this has given him a 6-month lead over the competition, having releases ranging from Microsoft Flight Simulator, Age Of Empires 4, which had a major impact on subscription services, or Psychonauts, which beat Ratchet – de Sony – not only in sales / downloads but in the review score and reviews.

In addition to releases that go months in advance of their PlayStation similes, such as Halo Vs God of War or Forza Horizon 5 Vs Gran Turismo. The dilemma is not only in which is the best game, but in who has the advantage in time, console, range and versatility. And there it seems that Xbox aims its efforts, in opening gaming to not so gamers.

Halo Infinite has generated many expectations and there is a stir around it, in the first instance because of what the game means, and in the second because it will be the acid test for Xbox, which can take a step forward against its closest competitor. , which can show that its subscription format is profitable and that it will establish itself in the industry as the norm, but above all, in the face of the ability to deliver exciting games, that revive a franchise that was beginning to decline and of which it was even rumored to be end as the most representative of the console.

Halo infinite has a challenge ahead of him, to meet the expectations of the players of yesteryear, to attract new ones, to assert the mystique behind the game and not to disappoint with its history and technical ability. Halo has an invaluable opportunity, to position itself as the category leader at a time when it seems to have no direct competition, and to stay with the company for a long time.