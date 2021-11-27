The movie Charm (2021) is the new animation bet of Disney Studios and it has been carried out with six hands, those of the Americans Byron howard, Jared bush and Charise castro smith. To the first of the three we also owe Bolt (2008), Tangled (2010) and Zootopia (2016). The latter also co-directed the latter as his debut film and later signed the libretto for Vaiana (2016). And, as for the third, she had only been seen before behind the cameras as a scriptwriter of two chapters for The Exorcist (Jeremy Slater, 2016-2018) or The curse of Hill House (Mike Flanagan, 2018).

“About three and a half years ago, we did our research trip to Colombia and we spent weeks in the country and went everywhere, ”Byron Howard tells us. “We went to Bogotá, to Cartagena… But also to those small towns in the middle of nowhere. I like Barichara, which feels like a town frozen in time: today it looks the same as it did a hundred years ago. That was very important so that we could find the setting in which the film would take place ”.

“Because the Madrigal family is sheltered in the mountains of Colombia,” he continues. “And we say that the film takes place in the first half of the 20th century, but the town of Encanto is really frozen in time; and it was important for us to absorb as much as we could from every corner of Colombia so that it would be represented in the film. So it’s been five years of learning”.

The Colombian idiosyncrasy in ‘Encanto’

According to Jared Bush, we will see “Muchtos textures ” colombian in the film, “as with a soup called ajiaco and it is served in that bowl called chamba, and that is black ceramic.” Or the shared buñuelos and arepas. And “all the fabrics that are seen on the characters, of all the members of the family, the twelve, who have a different outfit”. Because “those costumes are inspired by different regions of Colombia.”

Not forgetting “the kitchen tiles, animals and plants”. Like his colleague, he believes that “going there was fundamental because feeling it is not the same as seeing it on the Internet, and that one must really interact with the environment to know how it feels, knowing that they wanted their audience to feel those things too. “

“I really think we were inspired by magical realism”, Explains Charise Castro Smith. “By the time Jared was starting to work on the script, I was reading One hundred years of loneliness, Love in the Time of Cholera [Gabriel García Márquez, 1967, 1985] and The House of Spiritsby Isabel Allende [1982], and we were really trying to absorb all these stories and trying to stick them to the bone while we were writing the script. “

Unexpected consequences of the pandemic

“The pandemic was a big problem because, almost two years ago, we all went homeByron Howard says. “We went to the studio, picked up our computers and our desks, and took them home. So there the entire film has been produced, throughout some eight hundred homes in our area. And it’s wonderful because it looks impressive and our team really did a great job. “

“The other night we talked to everyone because they saw the movie together for the first time,” continues the filmmaker of Charm, “And the best thing is that you really feel that we have known people even more than if we had not been isolated”. Because, “through Zoom, we see people in their homes, surrounded by their children, their pets and, finally, their families and all the madness of the day to day, learning things that they would not have known if they had worked together ”. And he finishes: “The separation has been hard, but I would say that it has united us more in the end.”

A character from ‘Encanto’ to identify with

“From the beginning, we were very interested in Mirabel’s character, who felt like “that other” or “someone less than others”, trying to discover who he is in the midst of this group of amazing people, “explains Charise Castro Smith. “And one of the things that I love about this character is how easy it is to relate to her in different ways, because I think many of us are surrounded by people who we take to be perfect or have incredible lives. Especially on social media, where we see the bright moments in people’s lives and we compare ourselves with that and we feel that we are not up to the task”.

But “one of the things she loves about Mirabel is that she takes this journey during the film to discover who she really is and her true worth, and that she is the character capable of looking at people with the greatest amount of empathy and, finally, she is able to return that empathy to herself. And that thinks that it is a magnificent history ”.

Magical personalities and powers

Doing the same identification exercise, the three directors have very clear what magical gifts the characters prefer. “I love animals,” says Jared Bush. “So I would have to pick Antonio’s for their ability to hang out with lots of animals all the time, so they can be my friends and know what they’re thinking. So I would definitely choose talk to the animals”.

Charise Castro Smith, on the other hand, “loves to cook, so if she could do what the cooks who can also cure to people, it would be fantastic. ” And Byron Howard opts for jokes: “I need to clean my garage and I have a lot of heavy things lying around, so I would like to have super strength like Luisa to do it. That is my choice today.

However, if asked what Madrigal they are like, their answers are different. “I am the older sister of my family and they had high expectations of meSo I’m going to say I was at Camp Isabela for a bit. I felt that I had to be the winner ”, admits Charise Castro Smith. As for Jared Bush, “he had a lot of responsibilities growing up. So Luisa would say ”because“ she feels that she would fit in well in her family ”. And he notes: “Strangely, I am the middle child and I suppose that Luisa is also a kind of middle child, so it fits together.”

“I was very worried about try to be a perfect boy growing up, so I could be a bit like Isabela, ”says Byron Howard. “But I’d say, honestly, I may have been more of a fool to intern to keep things light. And, in that case, I would say also a bit like Camilo, who is more theatrical, like: “Let’s not argue, let’s make jokes”. I think that is more in line with who I really am ”.