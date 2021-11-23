Talking about technology and initiatives like the Metaverse gives us a feeling of witnessing the future that is coming, however for many mexicans This couldn’t be further from the truth, as they don’t even have a connection to Internet.

This is why in his morning conference, the president of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that the United States agreed to help Mexico in guaranteeing a Internet connection to the entire territory.

The cost of internet will go up in Mexico, get ready for the new fees

What is the agreement to guarantee internet throughout Mexico

Photo: Presidency

During his meeting with Kamala Harris, US Vice President, President Mexican spoke with her about the creation of a technological cooperation program to guarantee the connection to iinternet throughout Mexico.

The vice president agreed to support this arduous task that, although it already has progress, it is still not possible to speak of a Internet connection stable in every state of Mexico.

These are the internet providers with the most complaints in Mexico

The meeting between President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and US Vice President Kamala Harris took place on November 18 during the visit of the Mexican president to Washington DC.

All very nice, but how will it be achieved

Bringing the internet to every Mexican corner is one of the projects presented by President Andrés Manuel since 2019, for which he announced the project CFE Telecommunications and Internet for All.

The CFE appears as the protagonist in this because, to achieve the ambitious goal, the Federal Government will use the 50 thousand kilometers of optical fiber, which the company already has.

According to INEGI (National Institute of Statistics and Geography), 78% of Mexicans have access to Internet in urban areas, while in rural populations the number of users drops to one in two.

It only remains to wait for this to become a reality and each Mexican have access to Internet from wherever you are.