

Dec 31, 2021 at 2:20 PM CET



Raphaël Varane’s adaptation to Manchester United is not being easy. After 10 years in the Real Madrid and with everything won, the French central decided to his 28 years undertake a new challenge in his career and landed on the Premier league hand in hand with the ‘Red devils, who left 40 million euros in the white coffers.

The lesions They are marking these first months of the Frenchman in his new team. One in the groin area and one in the thigh have reduced Varane’s team appearances to eight league games and three Champions League games. Precisely the second injury kept him out for practically two months, and on his return to b the defender did not have his best night, losing the ball that would end up assuming the goal of the rivals.

The truth is that to date, eVarane’s performance is well below the level exhibited in Madrid, something that has not gone unnoticed in England and that is already beginning to be a source of criticism. Some criticism that the United coach has tried to extinguish, a Ralf rangnick who has asked for patience with the French footballer.

Rangnick comes to his defense: “He has been away for many weeks, and his performance against Newcastle was good”

“He’s been away for five or six weeks, He even played against Tottenham with physical problems. He made the mistake of the goal against Newcastle, but both he and Maguire have been fine “, explained the German coach.

Recover his best version to help United and the World Cup, Varane’s goals in 2022

Varane continues with his set-up. In the double Christmas match he played 90 minutes against Newcastle and 24 in United’s victory against Burnley. After closing the year in white with Real Madrid and living a difficult adaptation in his new team, Varane focuses on recovering his best version to help a ragged Manchester United straighten course, while keeping track of the Qatar World Cup, in which France defends title.