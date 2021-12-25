Dec 24, 2021 at 2:17 PM CET

Marc del rio

The tension that is lived in Arsenal and that has as protagonists Mikel Arteta and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is starting to reach about unsustainable limits.

The San Sebastian coach took the captaincy away from the great star of the team after an act of indiscipline carried out by the Gabonese, who arrived in London one day late after having had permission from the club to travel to France and meet his mother. This episode is not the first since Arteta is in command of the team, and tired of these “extra sporting affairs”, decided to remove the captain’s armband, in a controversial decision and that it has not finished to sit well in some sectors of the British press.

Arteta: “If I don’t get the respect and commitment of my players, I’ll pack my bags and go elsewhere”

Some media have branded Arteta as a “dictator” or as leading Arsenal “with an iron fist.” Some accusations that seem to have filled the patience of the technician, who in the last press conference has spoken clearly about the decision he made with Aubameyang: “I do not establish my authority by being a ruthless dictator. I only ask for one thing: respect and commitment. At this level, If I can’t, I’ll pack my bags and go somewhere else because it is the least I can ask for, “explained Arteta in a statement collected by” The Telegraph “, which reflects the forcefulness with which the coach has expressed himself.

Dart to Aubameyang: “To be successful, you have to want to represent a club the size of Arsenal”

Arteta also took the opportunity to launch a dart to an Aubameyang whose future at the London club is uncertain. “To be successful, you have to be passionate about something and want to represent a club of this size, with its history. This is the minimum standard you must have. I will not ask anyone to put the ball in the squad every time I hit it, but I will ask them to do the right thing every day for this club. ”His last appearance came on December 6 against Everton, and since then neither it has not even entered the calls.

His situation and his high salary lead him to a more than possible exit

The forward arrived at Arsenal in 2018 from Borussia Dortmund in exchange for more than 60 million euros. After two seasons at a high level, Aubameyang renewed in 2020 at the rate of 350,000 pounds a week in a commitment that ties the Gunners until 2023. The situation, far from improving, seems to be doomed to a departure from Gabonese, which many European clubs are attentive to.