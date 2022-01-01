Dec 31, 2021 at 1:40 PM CET

Marc del rio

Zlatan Ibrahimovic closes 2021 with a bitter taste. To their 40 years, the Swedish striker continues to score goals. Your numbers in the Milan this course are from seven goals in 15 games disputed between Calcio and the Champions League, although all have been scored in the domestic championship.

A figure that has not been worth Ibra to get the ‘Guldbollen’ for the 13th time the award given to the best Swedish footballer of the year. And the thing is, the former Barça player has seen how the award has gone to the hands of Emil Forsberg.

Emil Forsberg has ousted Ibra after a great 2021

Leipzig’s midfielder it is having a brilliant season, and closes the year with this national recognition. Its big 2021, combined with his performances in his team and also with the national team in the last European Championship, in which he managed to score 4 goals, They have been used to win the Swedish Golden Ball.

We will have to see how the decision suits Ibra. The controversial forward makes the bread rise every time he speaks, and at the award ceremony last year, in which he won, he said that “At 50 years of age, I would still be eligible for the award” and that “I would not exchange the 12 Swedish Ballon d’Or for ‘France Football'”.