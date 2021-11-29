FILE – In this August 14, 2008 file photo, victims of an earthquake that struck the south-central coast of Peru. EFE / Paolo Aguilar



Earthquake in Amazon. A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.5, with a depth of 131 kilometers, was registered this morning in the Amazon region, reported the National Seismological Center of the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP). The scientific institution added that the telluric movement It occurred at 05:52 a.m. and its epicenter was located 98 kilometers east of the town of Santa María de Nieva., Nieva district, Condorcanqui province, near the border with Ecuador.

The balance so far is from a person who died due to cardiac arrest, according to the premier Mirtha Vásquez. He also left other 10 people injured, more than a hundred victims and 475 affected, according to the latest report from the National Civil Defense Institute (Indeci). Also, so far 11 homes were destroyed, another 28 uninhabitable and 71 damaged, informed the director of preparation of Indeci, Miguel Yamasaki.

Among the material losses due to the strong earthquake, there is the collapse of the renowned Church tower in the district of La Jalca Grande, in the province of Chachapoyas, Amazon region, considered a Historical Heritage of Peru. The religious enclosure, whose construction began in 1538, is an “architectural fusion between Spanish and indigenous techniques”, mention various tourist information.

President Pedro Castillo left with destination to the Amazon region, in order to serve the population of the communities most affected by the 7.5 magnitude earthquake registered today. Through his Twitter account, the head of state indicated that prior to this he was at the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) to assess the situation in the affected areas.

Accompanying the president are the ministers of Transport and Communications, Juan Francisco Silva; of Housing, Geiner Alvarado; of Defense, Juan Carrasco, and the heads of the National Institute of Civil Defense and the Joint Command of the Armed Forces.

In view of the magnitude of this natural phenomenon, various international media released the news of the earthquake in the Amazon. In different languages, the incidents that occurred due to the strong earthquake in Peru have been covered in detail.

HOW IT IS INFORMED IN THE WORLD

The English version of CNN reported how President Castillo tweeted early about the events and showed his solidarity with those affected. While The Washington Post quoted the mayor of Jalca Grande, Walter Culqui, who told about the collapse of the church tower.

Meanwhile, The Jerusalem Post reported that there is no tsunami alert after the events in Peru. For its part, Telesur published that the earthquake was felt in Colombia and Ecuador. At the same time, El Tiempo de Colombia showed videos and images of the event.

EMERGENCY BACKPACK

During evacuation the emergency backpack, which must be equipped with essential hygiene items, first aid kit, shelter, non-perishable food and money; communication articles; specific items for babies and infants, for female use, for the elderly, and for other basic needs.

This backpack must have a approximate total weight of 8 kilos and have internal, side and front pockets according to availability. As Indeci recommends, items must be renewed based on the expiration date.

