The International Monetary Fund pointed out that El Salvador should not think about building a new city on the basis of Bitcoin funds due to its volatility.

Bitcoin City will be built with Bitcoin-backed bonds and could cost 300,000 BTC or almost $ 18 billion USD

More attacks continue to fall on El Salvador’s decision to convert to Bitcoin as its second legal tender. The new alerts have been awakened, again, by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are headed towards the Bitcoin City revealed by President Bukele.

The warning from this important international institution comes days after the current president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele will announce the project for the construction of Bitcoin city.

The capital required for the construction of this city will come from the first “Bitcoin-backed bonds”. According to estimates revealed by the same president, the city could cost 300,000 BTC or almost $ 18 billion dollars

President @nayibbukele announces the construction of “Bitcoin City”. 😎 It will be built near the Conchagua volcano and will take advantage of geothermal energy generation for the city and the mining of #Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/G8yp0NOPuu – Presidential House 🇸🇻 (@PresidenciaSV) November 21, 2021

IMF warning

According to publication of the International Monetary Fund, El Salvador should not only not use Bitcoin (BTC) as a legal tender, but should not think about building a new city on the basis of bitcoin funds.

“Given Bitcoin’s high price volatility, its use as a legal tender carries significant risks to consumer protection, financial integrity, and financial stability. “, the IMF warned.

Therefore, in addition to its uses in money laundering and terrorist financing activities, for the IMF, BTC should not be used as legal tender.

“We recommend immediately reducing the scope of the Bitcoin Law, and urge to strengthen regulations and supervision of these new payment ecosystems “, the authorities said.

For his part, the president has faithfully defended the adoption of BTC by the small Central American country, since he believes that this could be one of the foundations to get the savior out of underdevelopment and poverty, and that therefore it is worth the risk. What’s more the inclusion of Bitcoin in its constitution will bring financial inclusion, investment, tourism and development, tangible for all Salvadorans.

Bitcoin city

The president announced the creation of this town during the event that took place in El Salvador last week, the “Bitcoin Week”.

What characteristics will this city have?

It will be located between the department of La Unión, bordering Nicaragua and Honduras.

The only tax you will have will be VAT, there will be no tax on profit, property, pollution or any other.

The VAT collected will be used to pay the city’s Bitcoin Bonds and another part for infrastructure, cleaning and roads.

It will use 100% renewable energy, the main one being the geothermal of the Volcanoes.

It will be a circular city compared to Alexandria, it will have its own airport, and its center square will be a Bitcoin.

“If you want Bitcoin to spread around the world, we should build some Alexandrians … Invest here and earn all the money you wantBukele declared.

What are the Bitcoin Bonds based on?



As revealed by the president The Bitcoin Bonds are expected to go on sale in early 2022 and will be payable over 10 years with a coupon of 6.5%.

Half of the proceeds from these bonds will be used to buy BTC, which will be blocked for 5 years, that after that time El Salvador will begin to sell more BTC to finance the bond to investors with an “additional coupon”.

The details of the purchase of these bonds have not yet been revealed. Would you invest in these BTC bonds or volcanic bonds? Are you interested in investing in El Salvador? Do you agree with the alerts raised by the IMF?

