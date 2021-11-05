LaSalud.mx.- Thomas B Cueni, general director of the International Federation of Associations and Manufacturers of Pharmaceutical Products (IFPMA), in his article “Co-creation of solutions that promote innovation in global health: the role of IFPMA”, Published in the European Pharmaceutical Review, mentions that the federation’s job is to support a sustainable and ethical business model to enable significant innovation for society.

In addition to this, it is also critical to engage with key stakeholders to co-create solutions to strengthen health systems and address global health challenges. During the pandemic, all agencies of the United Nations (UN) were involved in helping to address this context, guided by the 193 countries represented by their embassies in Geneva.

I declare that “Over the past 20 months, we have provided ongoing international input on the COVID-19 response, passing on real-world insights from leading biopharmaceutical companies to research, develop, and scale vaccine and treatment manufacturing.“

IFPMA has been a founding member of the special association established to deal with the pandemic, called the COVID-19 Tool Access Accelerator (ACT), signing the goal of ensuring fair and equitable access to vaccines and treatments.

This federation has cooperated closely with WHO to monitor medications that may have been in short supply due to the pandemic. In addition, it has created a database together with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) of the United Nations to help patent offices and health authorities to gain access to patent information and facilitate the acquisition of medicines in his country.

Added to this, “Thanks to a pioneering coalition that brings together 24 biopharmaceutical companies, through Access Accelerated, we are working on solutions that seek to reduce barriers to the prevention, treatment and care of NCDs in low- and middle-income countries. To date, the program has reached more than 217 million patients worldwide. “mentioned Thomas B Cueni.

He added that “we are also currently working with a broad coalition of partners, including patients, to get the African Medicines Agency off the ground. Such a body should help address delays of months (and sometimes years) before treatments or vaccines reach people in Africa.“

The IFPMA CEO concluded by emphasizing the importance of innovation, which has become more evident during the pandemic. In this context, “IFPMA’s mission is to connect the dots between policy and experience and support the co-creation of solutions to address these challenges.“

RGP