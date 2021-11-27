“We believe it is prudent that in a term no longer than five or six months we can reactivate the company, if we also have the support of the federal authorities,” he said in a meeting with the media. “First you have to eliminate the debts that today the company has with the SAT, with ASA, with suppliers, and another of the most important things that all of them are the workers.”

Before the crisis that led Interjet to stop flying, the company had around 5,600 workers, who went on strike since last January due to non-payment of wages and benefits that lasted for more than three months before the work stoppage, and which eventually led to a commercial bankruptcy request promoted by the airline’s workers’ union, Section 15 of the Mexican Confederation of Workers.

In this regard, the new manager – who has gone through other companies such as the defunct Mexicana de Aviación and Aviacsa, and the management of the air fleets of agencies such as the Attorney General’s Office and Pemex – affirms that he will meet with Section 15 on next Tuesday, to reach an agreement and unblock the commercial bankruptcy process, from which it will be sought to exit through the conciliation format.

New fleet and investments

Regarding Interjet’s fleet plan, Bertrand explained that, on the one hand, the 22 Russian aircraft of the manufacturer Sukhoi will be returned to their two owners, the investment bank Natixis – owner of 20 – and the same manufacturer, who leased the aircraft to The airline. For this, different amounts will be invested in each aircraft – “which can range from 4 to 6 million dollars,” said the manager – so that they can be airworthy.

Instead, the airline will seek 10 aircraft from the manufacturer Airbus for its operations in Mexico City, Toluca and Santa Lucía, and another 10 aircraft for a business unit that will seek to serve the regional market, in a similar way to the format that Aeromar now has. and TAR Airlines. For this segment, they would use 10 Let L-410 Turbolet aircraft, from the Czech manufacturer Let Kunovice.

To lift the operation, Iván Romo, partner of the SOELI law firm, who accompanies Interjet in the investment process, assures that the airline can start operating with an amount of 5 million dollars, and explains that investments are contemplated in three sections – One from $ 5 million to $ 50 million, the second from $ 300 to $ 350 million, and the third from $ 300 to $ 400 million, over a five to 10-year horizon. He even opened the door to use part of the capital to pay off his debts, although not in full. To date, he estimates the airline has $ 50 million in assets.

“The reality is that no one is going to get 100% of their money back, because we don’t have it,” said Romo.

In this area, the company is still defining the total debt in tax matters to proceed with a payment plan that may entail, among other items, tax credits, the lawyer added.

Regarding an eventual payment to consumers, Bertrand said that there are between 9,000 and 12,000 passengers to whom tickets are owed, and that a call center to make some type of refund or replacement.