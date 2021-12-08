The space we inhabit has an impact on human health. Although aspects related to the structure, construction or installation of buildings play an important role in this regard, the Elements of the environment affect the human being on a cognitive and emotional level .

Examples of this are that noise and the lack of vegetation can generate stress, in addition to the stress associated with the built environment can negatively impact people’s life expectancy, as stated in the document The Cognitive-Emotional Design and Study of Architectural Space: A Scoping Review of Neuroarchitecture and Its Precursor Approaches, published in March 2021 by the Sensors journal of the Multidisciplinary Institute for Digital Publications (MDPI).

The double height allows a lot of natural light indoors.

If interior design firms paid more attention to the relationship between neuroscience and design, in some cases recipes for spaces would be prescribed, instead of medicines, says Juan Carlos Baumgartner.

The design of interior spaces seeks to go beyond just creating beautiful and functional places, since now its objective is to directly influence the user in a neural way, to bring emotional and physical benefits.

This is the precept of Juan Carlos Baumgartner, founder of the architecture and design office Space.

“There are many mental illnesses, such as anxiety and depression, that we take for granted: they are treated with medications. But it is also possible to achieve this with adequate spaces. Putting several people into an office as if it were a shoe box, has the opposite effect” said the architect.

A space that seeks to reduce these conditions must take into account neuroscience findings, explained by Baumgartner:

The first is to become aware that the human body and the sensations it perceives have a direct influence on the neurological system. Be it the textures, the sound, or the colors. All the elements that a person is surrounded by will have an effect on their thoughts and emotions.

Second is the ability of some neurons to measure the space around human beings and to orient them. Which is proof that people are aware of where they are and the body takes it into account.

Juan Carlos Baumgartner also explained neuroplasticity. “In one experiment they put a lot of crowded mice in a shoe box. It was a gray and boring place. In another with colors, ventilation and a running wheel, they put a few more. The first place caused neurons of the animals to die, while the second caused new ones to be born, “he commented.

This leaves in the past the theory that the neurological system does not regenerate. And it adds more responsibility to interior designers, as their creations have a direct effect on the brain.

However, in Mexico almost no one is taking into account the influence of architects on human health, Baumgartner lamented.

