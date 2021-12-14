Intergrade will cost $ 70 on PC

During The Game Awards 2021 it was revealed that Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade I would finally be reaching the Epic Games Store this very week. This was a title that was sold for $ 70 dollars to the players of Playstation 5 when it was released months ago, and this same price will be respected for those who want to purchase it in its PC version.

This information was confirmed by the own Epic Games Store, where it is already possible to make your pre-sale by paying the previously mentioned price. In fact, it seems that Square enix you really want to set this same cost for your other next-gen projects, as Forspoken, another title from this company, will also sell for $ 70 for PS5 and PC.

It is worth noting that by $ 70 dollars you will be acquiring the standard version of FFVII Remake: Intergrade, so don’t expect any other kind of bonus beyond everything that comes with this game. That is, the base game of FFVII and its expansion Intergrade, which could be purchased for $ 10 in PS5 if you already had the version of PS4 of the game.

Editor’s note: It should come as no surprise that Square Enix is ​​already starting to market their games at this same price, especially since they already did so on PlayStation. Of course, this will not be to the liking of the players but this is how things will be in the future.

Via: PC Gamer