Interested in training in cybersecurity? Check out the latest trends

Today the shift to remote and hybrid work has dramatically changed the way students approach their cybersecurity training, and also the way companies offer it. Workers want convenience, ease of access, and training that adds value to their careers.

Mike Hendrickson, vice president of technology and developer solutions, Skillsoft has revealed the current panorama to us. To begin with, a 53% increase in the total amount hours that corporate students have dedicated to training and security content since 2019. On the other hand, the 75% of IT decision makers struggling with gaps in cybersecurity and cloud related fields increasingly value and seek cybersecurity training.

Between 2020 and 2021 it has been observed that students do not have much time to dedicate to learning, and that 67% dedicate less than 5 hours to learn per week week. There have also been increases in access to courses focused on improving communication and productivity in a world of remote work. Thus, aspects related to the development of emotional intelligence and communication through the Microsoft Teams application have had a significant increase. In this regard, we must configure our home network well to telework safely.

Most demanded security certifications

Cybersecurity training in 2021 has among its most demanded courses those related to:

OWASP ( Open Web Application Security Project).

Cloud security fundamentals.

CompTIA Security + certification courses that cover everything from social engineering techniques to basic principles of cryptography.

On the other hand, 91% if IT professionals in North America have at least one certification. It should also be noted that, after completing a certification, the 49% he has noticed an improvement in the quality of their work.

As for the company, you have to get everyone involved in security. Thus we must have a good foundation on why security is important for the business to be successful. Once everyone has this perspective we will see how the training will make more sense. Perhaps we may be interested in knowing the best remote access tools for teleworking.

How training should work

According to Mike Hendrickson, safety training should not be done occasionally on a seasonal basis or be a short-term priority. Cybercriminals do not rest and will continue to carry out their attacks, for this reason it is necessary to ensure optimal training of all employees.

He also adds that some keys to building a lasting cybersecurity culture include:

Describe the role that each employee plays.

Implement a blended learning approach, in which content from a traditional course is combined with real-world scenarios or practice labs.

Encourage employees to obtain certifications to improve their skills.

Provide employees with the necessary tools to obtain cybersecurity training.

Finally, in addition to traditional training for all employees, it is important that employers provide space for their workers to improve and hone their new skills.