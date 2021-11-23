When Sony introduced the Playstation 5 During June 2020 we learned shortly thereafter that its side covers were relatively easy to remove. However, and to the surprise of many, the company still does not offer different designs or colors to customize the look from the console. Well, after more than a year of waiting, it seems that the company is preparing to offer plates alternatives for the PS5.

The portal OP Attack (via The Verge) has discovered that Sony already obtained the patent of the interchangeable covers of the PS5. Although the application was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) a week before the launch of the console, it was until the past 16 november they got the record.

Although a patent does not ensure that a product will see the light, in this case we can take it as a clue to a launch imminent. In addition, Sony had already hinted that the PS5 was hardware that could be customized “in a way that previous generations could not.” This was expressed in June 2020 by Matt MacLaurin, head of user experience (UX) design at PlayStation.

Other manufacturers offered their cases for the PS5

On the other hand, we cannot forget the legal conflicts that Sony itself started when other manufacturers beat it to selling cases for the PS5. The first was PlateStation, they couldn’t even distribute their product. Not only did they face a threat for infringing intellectual property, they were also forced to change the brand name due to the similarity to “PlayStation”.

However, no other company made as much noise as Dbrand, which did keep selling their cases for several months and challenged Sony to sue them. Unfortunately, those in Japan accepted the challenge and, in October of this year, Dbrand stopped marketing your product after legal pressure from Sony – although they did design a proprietary alternative some time later.

All these movements point to that the company plans to launch its interchangeable cases for the PS5 very soon. Will we see them available before Christmas? More than one player would love to see their console completely in black …