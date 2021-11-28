Inter Milan approached the leading duo, Naples and AC Milan, after their victory in Venice (2-0) on a 14th Serie A date also marked by the defeat of Juventus at home against Atalanta (1 -0) in a direct duel for the European positions.

Thanks to his fourth victory in the last five rounds, the current champion of the ‘Scudetto’ was placed one point behind Neapolitans and ‘Rossoneri’, who will play on Sunday against Lazio (7:45 pm GMT) and Sassuolo (14:00 GMT).

Simone Inzaghi’s men capped off a beautiful week in which they sealed their qualification to the Champions League round of 16 after their 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

Turkish international Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored the first in the 33rd minute, his fourth goal in Serie A this season.

Argentine international Lautaro Martínez closed the match with a penalty scored when six minutes of regulation time had passed.

The result proves that Inter is capable of finding alternatives to their scorer Edin Dzeko (7 goals), who did not score in Venice.

Venice remains 15th, six points ahead of Genoa (18th), the first team to decline.

– Fateful day for Juve –

And a goal from Colombian Duván Zapata served Atalanta to take all three points from Turin against Juventus (1-0).

When they had the opportunity to get within a point of their rival of the day, Massimiliano Allegri’s men remain in eighth position, seven units behind the Bergamo team, which occupies the fourth place, the last one that grants a ticket to the Champions League.

Two consecutive victories in Serie A between Lazio (2-0) and Fiorentina (1-0) had relaunched Juventus after a poor start to the season.

But the defeat of defending Champions League champions Chelsea (4-0) on Tuesday and the defeat against Atalanta have once again highlighted the structural difficulties of a team without a defined playing identity.

The team that Massimiliano Allegri coaches has only scored 18 goals in 14 games and is the lowest scorer in the Top-10 of Serie A.

“Juventus is a team that can fight for the top four positions, but we are a little behind. It is taking us a lot to score,” admitted the coach after the game.

“We have to be realistic. If we are in this position after 14 games, it is the demonstration of our current level,” added Allegri.

The defeat coincides with the day that the Italian police financial brigade searched the Juve offices, as part of an investigation into recent signings that could have led to false amounts on the club’s balance sheets.

The authorities suspect that the club offered false information to investigators and of having issued invoices for non-existent transactions.

– Two goals per game –

Quite the opposite of the ‘Dea’, with 28 goals in favor after 14 games and the imprint of her coach since 2016 Gian Piero Gasperini.

Atalanta’s top scorer in Serie A, Duván Zapata, scored his 9th league goal. Perfectly situated on the edge of offside, the Colombian striker took a powerful shot that brushed the crossbar (28).

“Tonight we played really well,” Zapata told the DAZN channel after what was Atalanta’s first victory over Juventus in Serie A since 1989.

“They are a very good team, but in the first half we put them in difficulties. In the second we backed off a bit, although in the end we got the result we wanted,” added the Colombian forward.

At least the ‘Vecchia Signora’ has the tranquility of knowing themselves in the second round of the Champions League, something that Villarreal rival Atalanta aspires to achieve on December 8.

In other games on Saturday, Fiorentina (7th) lost 2-1 in their visit to Empoli (10th) despite the goal scored by Serbian Dusan Vlahovic, the 11th this season and who is at the top of the table of top scorers.

And Sampdoria (15th) defeated Hellas Verona (9th) 3-1.

