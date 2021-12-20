During the next few hours, Cold Front Number 14 will travel the coast of Veracruz, and in interaction with a low pressure channel extended over the southwest of the Gulf of Mexico, it will cause intense punctual rains (from 75 to 150 millimeters [mm]) in Puebla, Tamaulipas and Veracruz; very strong (from 50 to 75 mm) in regions of Chiapas, Hidalgo, Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí, and strong (from 25 to 50 mm) in areas of Campeche, Oaxaca, Tabasco and Yucatán.

For its part, the second winter storm, associated with a polar trough over northern Mexico, will move towards the southern United States, and interacts with the entry of moisture generated by the subtropical jet stream, which will lead to rains with intervals showers (5 to 25 mm) and wind gusts of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour (km / h) in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Sonora and Zacatecas.

Meanwhile, the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean will generate rains with showers in Colima, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán and Nayarit. In turn, the cold air mass that drives the frontal system will cause a drop in temperature and dense banks of fog in the north, northeast, center and east of the Mexican Republic, as well as an event in the North with gusts of 70 to 80 km / h on the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, in addition to the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

During the early hours of Monday, frosts are expected in Aguascalientes, Baja California, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Puebla, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Zacatecas. The National Meteorological Service recommends that the population avoid prolonged exposure to the cold environment, sudden changes in temperature, wear warm clothing and pay special attention to children, the elderly and the sick, as well as attend the Civil Protection indications of your locality.

Wind gusts of 50 to 60 km / h are also expected in Chihuahua and Coahuila. The conditions described will be caused by Cold Front Number 14, which will extend from the north of the Gulf of Mexico, to the southeast of the country and the Yucatan Peninsula, and the mass of cold air that drives it.

Finally, maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius are forecast in Guerrero and Michoacán, and 30 to 35 degrees Celsius in Campeche, the coast of Chiapas, Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit, the coast of Oaxaca, Quintana Roo and Yucatán.

DZ