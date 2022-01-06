The commercialization of creativity is playing a decisive role in the business world and, moreover, in economic growth and social development. However, technological capabilities are not yet appropriated homogeneously in the global economy.

It is essential that science, technology and innovation policies in Mexico are based on an understanding exercise, which allows understanding that the assimilation of technological development in each economy is significantly different, since it depends on their strengths (human capital, technological infrastructure, learning capacity, etc.), with this, programs such as PECiTI could create the conditions for the country to move from the stage of assimilating knowledge to that of generator.

There are clear examples of this. Korea and Taiwan had essentially been recipient countries of products and processes developed by others, however, during the 60s and 70s they managed to build their technological and productive capacities to generate significant flows of applied knowledge (patents), with which they have achieved move from one state to another; and more recently, Singapore, China and India have achieved the same goal.

At the time, these nations rightly resorted to a restrictive scheme in patentable matter, thereby creating a strategic opening to the imitation and adoption of product technologies by national companies. Thus, an important ecosystem for imitative learning was established, mainly in the IT, automotive, pharmaceutical and chemical sectors.

For Mexico, opening the imitative path to national companies could also positively impact public policies in relation to the health and well-being of the population.

Favoring the capacity of the national industry to translate new ideas into processes and products of value for the country requires the proper functioning of the patent system.

Adequate permissiveness to use the technical development embodied in free use patents is one of the formal and legal ways of appropriating knowledge, through technological learning.

Patent documents contain descriptions of scientific and technical concepts, as well as details of processes that represent a stimulus for new inventions, making their information one of the most complete, accessible, manageable, practical and updated sources available to the academic sectors, scientific and technological of a country.

The collections of patents in the IMPI represent the accumulated technological knowledge that can be used as input to generate other inventions. For this reason, the production and commercialization of technology in universities and R&D institutions is significant, since they contribute to the formation of new markets characteristic of globalized economies.