The return to normality is being interrupted in some parts of the world by the rise in cases of COVID-19, especially by the appearance of the Omicron variant. In the United States, for example, some of the major tech companies have postponed a full return to face-to-face work until sometime in 2022. While others have made more drastic decisions, primarily as a wake-up call to employees who have yet to sign up. vaccinated. In the case of Intel, will suspend the payment of wages to those who have not received the coronavirus vaccine before January 4.

The company has not yet made a public statement on the matter, but the news was known by the leak of an internal memo that reached the hands of The Oregonian Y The Associated Press. The same, who bears the signature of Christy Pambianchi, the head of human resources at Intel, explains that the decision It has been taken based on a requirement of the United States government. Bear in mind that, last September, the Joe Biden administration established that the application of the coronavirus vaccine is mandatory in companies with more than 100 workers. Since then, this measure has been challenged in court on multiple occasions.

It is also important to note that Intel had already advised employees that January 4 was the deadline to get vaccinated. However, it was still unknown what would happen to those who refused to do so. Those who have not yet been vaccinated for medical or religious reasons should apply for an exemption before that same date; and they will also have to undergo weekly testing, even if they work from home.

Intel closes lines for its employees to apply the coronavirus vaccine

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash



According to Intel’s internal communication, requests for exceptions to apply the coronavirus vaccine will be analyzed until March 15. Employees whose orders are denied will be removed from their jobs and they will not receive their pay for at least three months, beginning April 4. In any case, the US company will not lay off the workers affected by this measure; In addition, they will continue to receive health coverage during the unpaid leave.

What has not yet been explained is whether the punished workers will automatically rejoin their work at Intel if they receive the coronavirus vaccine. It is clear that the last word on this issue has not yet been said. The Oregonian reports that the mandatory vaccination established by the United States government still debated in some states; in Georgia, for example, a federal court blocked the order as unconstitutional.

We are closely monitoring the legal environment and hope that the case in Georgia, as well as other similar cases, will take time to fully resolve. In the meantime, we remain focused on keeping our employees regularly informed about updates, required actions, and next steps; these currently include test preparation and accommodation requests Intel, on the legal framework of the mandatory coronavirus vaccine for its employees

Google also gets tough on the unvaccinated

Intel isn’t the only company targeting its unvaccinated employees. Recently it became known that Google warned its workers that they may lose their jobs if they exhaust the previous instances to apply the coronavirus vaccine. Those who have not yet been inoculated against COVID-19 have time to request an exception until January 18. After that period, they will be placed on paid administrative leave for 30 days pending the submission of the required application; If they do not do it in said period, they will stop receiving their salary for a maximum of six months. Once this stage has been completed, those from Mountain View may terminate the employment relationship if the requirements have not yet been met.