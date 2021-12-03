Intel’s plans continue to improve the performance of its processors and find a way to compete against Apple Silicon, but it seems that the company wants to do it with a respectful tone. How? Trying to make your intentions to work with TSMC do not mean jeopardizing Apple’s production schedule.

Let’s all get along

DigiTimes reports that Intel wants strengthen ties with TSMC in order to manufacture chips using its 3nm technology, the same that will increase the efficiency of the future M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max that Apple could present in 2023 (or later if the crisis of components and logistics forces it to do so). But of course, at TSMC they don’t have all the capacity to produce Apple and Intel chips at the same time.

That is why several senior Intel executives will travel to China to meet with TSMC and see what capacity they can expect without affecting the production that Apple has already reserved for a long time. No bids and counter offers to snatch that production capacity, if not attempts to find that everything fits.

It is expected that 3nm technology will be present in Intel’s Meteor Lake chips, and in order to do it sooner, it will need a hand from TSMC. At the moment Apple continues to have a huge advantage: in 2023 it will already be a veteran in ARM chips while the competition will still be starting.

Image | Laura ockel