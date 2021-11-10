An error as silly as it is revealing is going to leave the seed of doubt and discontent worldwide after the good reviews received with Alder Lake-S and its processors. And it is that a reviewer of the platform has noticed an interesting detail when receiving by mistake an incorrect box from the manufacturer where the test motherboard did not include the correct packaging, but that of a ASUS PRIME B660-PLUS D4 .

If AMD was ahead of Intel with the PCIe 4.0 in its processors and chipsets, Intel “shouting” has done the same with PCIe 5.0 after its brief slip with the later version that also shows those of Lisa Su at the moment. But this novelty could be segmented, split and surely launched as a way to enhance the sectors where motherboards go to compete against their rival.

This was the trigger to set off the alarms because as we can see above, it is specified that the PCIe bus it uses is Gen 4 and not Gen 5. So, keeping this in mind and recapitulating the rumors and leaks we have to put everything in context . We know almost all the characteristics of the i3 and i5 and part of the specifications of the assumptions B660 (this is not so logically assumed) H670 and H610 (scarce everything must be said), but has anyone seen the PCIe version of the processors?

There is not a single mention of this topic and this is important, because it is the I / O controller that determines the version of the bus to use and it is the motherboard that connects it.

CPU with PCIe 5.0 and motherboards with PCIe 4.0?

It sounds like a little strange and given the case, it can no longer be said which chipset will physically support a bus and which one will not. None of the i3 and i5 leaks make any mention of it, so we assumed they would be PCIe 5.0, but what if they aren’t? They have support for both versions, but then it is the motherboard that defines which one to use by means of firmware and then we return to the problem of chipsets.

We do not know the reasons, but we are going to speculate to shed some light. Is it a move to compete with AMD on price? We all know that PCIe 5.0 for its electrical novelties is much more expensive to implement. Limit the bus to PCIe 4.0 it evens out the contention with AMD and makes chipset motherboards like the aforementioned B660 cheaper.

This would make sense, because you do not limit the CPU support for Z690 allowing all processors to be installed and have PCIe 5.0, but if the more expensive chipset is not chosen then the user has to decide that they are willing to pay and lose. . Besides this, what would be the segmentation? H670 with PCIe 5.0 and the rest with 4.0? We will see, but without a doubt this topic is going to bring a tail.