Artificial intelligence is one of the initiatives that now seek to create awareness in humanity and seek an evolution of it, it is something that many companies have begun to think, such as Intel.

In this sense, the All.ia event is a virtual marathon of innovation and technological development, which will take place the following December 1, where various companies will have the mission of creating artificial intelligence of another level.

Artificial intelligence as a key point to solve problems

All.ia will bring together international political leaders, academics, speakers and entrepreneurs, who will come together to raise awareness and drive accelerated adoption of artificial intelligence to meet global challenges.

“Although full of challenges, 2020 and 2021 have been a couple of years to create tangible benefits in digital transformation. During this time, we have reinforced our global commitment to transform people’s lives, ”says Carlos Rebellón, Intel’s Director of Government and Policy in Mexico.

Within the virtual convention, the importance and advances of this technology will be announced, in order to create common goals among the attendees.

Emphasizing the multiple benefits that artificial intelligence would bring to the world in solving critical problems faced by many countries.

On the other hand, they will also delve into issues of developing mobility systems for all citizens, building smart cities and even promoting the benefits of AI.

Photo: freepik

A world-class event with Mexican speakers

In order to take success stories in our region, there will be 15 cases of the use of artificial intelligence, with talks from Mexican developers and how their creation has evolved.

In this case, Enrique Cortés Bello, director of the Artificial Intelligence Center at Tecnológico de Monterrey, will speak about the AI ​​developed in Jalisco, which addresses social problems.

Even agave and blackberries will also be discussed, as participants and key points in the development of agriculture using technology to ensure a better future.

Photo: Intel

On the other hand, in the food section, they will also talk about “Feeding seafood with AI”, which will be in charge of Juan José Romero, from Global Hitts, and Dina Grijalva, president of CANIETI Occidente.

Artificial intelligence is one of the following innovations that are becoming more and more common, which allows us to take advantage of the entire sea of ​​data that is currently available.

In order to develop more and better plans that help the community in all economic sectors of our country, with data that, if one person handles it, would take years or decades to resolve.