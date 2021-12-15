Intel has published Recently a new version of your drivers for your Integrated GPUs. With version number 30.0.101.1191, in addition to solving some problems in games, solves a problem quite a bit important which appeared about 1 year. We talk about Desktop Windows Manager (DWM) bug, by which the process consumed huge amounts of RAM without any justification.

Intel puts an end to the DWM nightmare

About a month ago we told you about a problem that dragged Intel for over a year on Windows. The problem affected the Desktop Windows Manager (DWM), the Windows window composer. To summarize, this problem was about a memory leak in the main DWM process.

This problem was important since teams with limited quantity RAM memory could be seen affected significantly in their performance. It also affected users on a daily basis, being forced to force close of the process or Restart the system.

Fortunately and after months of request dumps by Intel to users, and after a fix that did not solve too much the problem, Intel has managed to find the focus of the problem. About 1 month ago this update was released to the beta of the driver, but it is today when it is finally available for stable version users.

What’s new in version 30.0.101.1191

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary * gameplay enhancements in classic graphics mode on 11th Gen Intel® Core ™ processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics.

Fixed crashes or hangs seen in Battlefield 2042 * (DX12), FIFA 21 * (DX12) on 11th Gen Intel® Core ™ processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics.

Fixed minor graphical anomalies in Shadow of the Tomb Raider * (DX11).

Fixed an error message seen when running Rise of the Tomb Raider * (DX12) on Intel® Iris® Xe Discrete Graphics.

Stability improvements with Desktop Window Manager (DWM) on 6th Generation Intel® Core ™ processors through 10th Generation Intel® Core ™ processors.

How to download this new driver from Intel

For to download this new driver we must go to the Intel website where they store the driver, which is accessed from this link. Then we download the executable file that contains the new driver for Windows, and we execute. We follow the installation steps, and after restart the team will have our new Intel driver on our Windows computer.