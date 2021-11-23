The core IDM 2.0 strategy brought something unexpected that we will see in just a few months on the market: the new 6nm Xe graphics cards made precisely by TSMC. Many have wondered the reasons for this movement knowing that Intel has its Intel 7 node today and operating at full capacity. The reality is that due to the complexity of creating the matrices, due to the nullity of enough EUV scanners and due to the price, it is more profitable for Intel to pay wafers and chips to TSMC than to launch a product with Intel 7 or delay it directly.

Here we must take into account different strategies that will be carried out over time, it is, let’s say, a timeline as a roadmap where the actors alternate according to Intel’s needs.

Intel has to get to the battle now and it will do so thanks to the Taiwanese, but it will not be the only time they will work together, at least according to what has been leaked today, since we now know that TSMC will also manufacture the iGPU at 3 nm for blues in Meteor Lake processors.

This means that Raptor Lake as 13th Gen will be unchanged in terms of nanometers and will simply be an optimization of the lithographic process that will improve performance or consumption. This will be next year, but all eyes are on 2023, because that’s where all the news is.

Meteor Lake will be much more advanced

With this architecture we have to talk about mosaics, because it will have first-grade vertical stacking technology. Therefore, the rumors of the iGPU at 3 nm TSMC go further and put white on black for what we can expect. We know from Intel that iGPU Xe-LP 12.7 that Meteor Lake will carry will have 192 execution units as maximum configuration, that is, a jump of more than double the performance at least, mainly due to what is now known about its 3 nm.

But they don’t stop there. The P-Core cores will arrive with the Redwood Cove microarchitecture, the E-Core will go to Crestmont, both with the node Intel 4 (old 7 nm and competing with 5 nm from TSMC), the iGPU Gen 12.7 with those mentioned TSMC 3 nm and the call SoC-LP which is equivalent to the AMD I / O die and which controls the IMC, PCIe and USB direct to the CPU.

Well, this SoC will also be manufactured by TSMC, but it is not clear if it will have the N5 or the most advanced N4. Therefore, and making a summary, we have so much data that only the maximum number of cores and threads of the top-of-the-range processor and the specific socket remains to be revealed. Could it be LGA1800? Or will Intel change again? If so, will it keep compatibility with LGA1700 and LGA1800?