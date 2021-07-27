In a move that until recently could seem impossible, Intel announced that it will begin manufacturing Qualcomm chips. Yes, you read that right. The objective, as mentioned by the Californian company in a statement that includes Reuters, is to gain a greater presence in the foundry sector. For the past few years at least, the industry has been dominated by TSMC, whose partner portfolio includes several giants that dominate the mobile device market.

Obviously, Intel will not have it easy. TSMC, in addition to producing ARM chips for smartphones and tablets, is also a loyal partner of AMD, Intel’s main rival in the market for processors with x86 architecture. Another competitor that appears on the horizon is Samsung Electronics, which also has a fundamental role in the sector. Thus, Intel sees the agreement with Qualcomm as key to achieving its purpose.

Those led by Pat Gelsinger are capable of regain its leading role in the production of processors during 2025. To do this, they will resort to new lithographic processes, although for now they have not detailed them in depth. On the other hand, they will give a twist to the marketing strategy when it comes to the nomenclature of production technologies. The goal is to make them easier to recognize and even compare with the proposals of your rivals.

Intel believes that the name of its previous lithographic processes should be changed to avoid a “false” impression of inferiority to the competition. The first result of your strategy is the production process 20A, with which they promise to introduce a new architecture of transistors for reduce the power consumption of a processor. The above, however, is a promise that must be tested.

Qualcomm and its Snapdragon chips won’t be Intel’s only partners in the near future. Amazon, which as time goes on requires more processors for Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers, will also jump on the Intel bandwagon. However, the company clarifies that the e-commerce giant will only use its 3D packaging technology. That is, for now Intel will not produce the Amazon chips.