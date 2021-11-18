No operating system is free from errors and Windows 11, as you already know, is no exception. In this case, Microsoft has reported an issue that arises as a result of compatibility issues between Windows 11 and Intel’s Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) audio driver. Affected systems may throw a screenshot (BSOD) or stop screen. Coincidentally, this news coincides with the return of the blue color to the classic BSoD for Windows 11.

Beware, the Intel SST driver causes BSOD in Windows 11

From Microsoft they have indicated with total clarity the aforementioned problem and how to work with it. Let’s see how the Redmond company describes it.

Intel and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues with certain driver versions for Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) and Windows 11. Windows 11 devices with the affected Intel SST driver may receive an error with a blue screen.

For its part, Microsoft has also indicated that it has added a protection against this by applying an update hold on the affected devices.

To protect your upgrade experience, we have enforced a compatibility hold on affected Intel SST driver devices from being offered Windows 11. If your organization uses Update Compliance, the protection ID is 36899911.

Intel SST is an integrated digital audio signal processor (DSP) that is basically responsible for handling and processing audio signals in many modern Intel devices.

Microsoft has observed that the problem exists in versions of the SST driver 10.29.0.5152 and earlier, or in the versions 10.30.0.5152 and earlier. Therefore, the solution to fix this problem is to update to driver versions 10.30.00.5714 and later or to versions 10.29.00.5714 and later.

After updating the driver, the Windows 11 update message should reach our computer normally within 48 hours, Microsoft indicates. For its part, the company announced yesterday that is picking up the pace of the Windows 11 release. This is due to the “positive” feedback you have received.