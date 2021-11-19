The market for laptops today is much larger than for desktop computers, not only due to the fact that a greater number of users make them serve them daily, but also due to the fact that if we do not count the gaming market, the margins are much older. Although the gaming market and portable workstations is also important and that is where the category of “H” processors comes in with consumptions that go over 45 W and with PC Gaming performance for desktop.

Looking ahead to 2022, Intel’s commitment to the Alder Lake architecture in laptops means an increase in performance and the CPI at the CPU level. Instead, AMD is going the other way and has improved the integrated GPU. As for the memory support it is DDR5. The fact is that for gaming laptops iGPU does not have real importance, since they usually have a dedicated one. So the important thing is the power of the CPU. And what can we expect from the Intel Core 12 for laptops? Well, the i7-12700H has already been tested in benchmarks and we can say that Lisa Su’s have a problem.