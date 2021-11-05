The new generation of Intel processors, the Alder Lake, have finally hit the market. The twelfth generation has undergone a somewhat limited premiere and we will only be able to get hold of the i5, i7 and i9 processors finished in K (the ones that allow overclocking), while the rest of the processors are delayed to 2022. However, at somewhat prices to set up a team with this generation adds an even greater problem: the operating system cannot run 32 games.

What happens is that the games that make use of the DRM are giving problems and are not able to work at all in computers with any of the new Alder Lake CPUs. We were aware of the various problems that Alder Lake would bring to the video game and Intel is already working on a solution for this, although for the moment they only confirm to be able to fix in 11 games from the short-term list:

Anthem

Bravely Default 2

Fishing Sim World

Football Manager 2019

Football Manager Touch 2019

Football Manager 2020

Football Manager Touch 2020

Legend of mana

Mortal Kombat 11

Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 and 2

Warhammer I

The problem lies with Denuvo which seems to be out of step with the Alder Lake architecture and the system is not able to optimize them correctly. The company assures that they have been in contact with the developers of the aforementioned games and promise an update for Windows in the second half of this November. For the remaining 21 titles, Intel cannot confirm when it will be possible to make them run.

This anti-piracy system is very common, and in the future it will be even more so, in video games. This problem with Intel’s Alder Lake is a nuisance for gamers and can translate into few sales for the company waiting for a more stable situation