The computer industry laptopsAt least when it comes to its processors, it is more competitive than ever. Apple has stepped on the accelerator with its ARM (Apple Silicon) chips, while AMD continues to gain ground. For these reasons, Intel, which is still the market leader, could not stand idly by. Thus, the manufacturer took advantage of the CES 2022 to introduce the twelfth generation of its notebook processors.

This generation, also known as Alder lake, inherits the hybrid architecture of the desktop variants. That is, we will find high-performance cores and high-efficiency cores, which will be involved in the processing based on the task performed. Does this operation sound familiar to you? Yes, it is basically the beginning of ARM’s big.LITTLE architecture.

According to the data provided by Intel, the twelfth generation H Series, which we will find very soon in conventional notebooks, are now up to 40% faster than the previous generation. In fact, the company has focused its speech on the benefits that will be obtained by those who enjoy video games or who create content through their laptops.

For the first group of consumers, they promise that they are the best mobile processors to play. Beyond the issue of processing, this is also due to the WiFi 6E support, which offers low latency while playing online. For their part, content creators will notice faster video editing, 3D object modeling and rendering, among other activities associated with their workflow.

The 12th generation Intel H Series also has support for Thunderbolt 4 and DDR5 memory. Be careful, this does not mean that all computers with these processors will adopt the new generation memory modules, but the compatibility is there for the manufacturer who needs it.

Processor Nuclei Threads L3 cache Maximum frequency of nuclei P and E Base frequency of nuclei P and E Graphics processor Base consumption Maximum consumption Intel vPro i9-12900HK 14 (6P and 8E) twenty 24 MB 5.0 GHz and 3.8 GHz 2.5 GHz and 1.8 GHz 96EU 45 W 115 W Essentials i9-12900H 14 (6P and 8E) twenty 24 MB 5.0 GHz and 3.8 GHz 2.5 GHz and 1.8 GHz 96EU 45 W 115 W Enterprise i7-12800H 14 (6P and 8E) twenty 24 MB 4.8 GHz and 3.7 GHz 2.4 GHz and 1.8 GHz 96EU 45 W 115 W Enterprise i7-12700H 14 (6P and 8E) twenty 24 MB 4.7 GHz and 3.5 GHz 2.3 GHz and 1.7 GHz 96EU 45 W 115 W Essentials i7-12650H 10 (6P and 4E) 16 24 MB 4.7 GHz and 3.5 GHz 2.3 GHz and 1.7 GHz 64EU 45 W 115 W i5-12600H 12 (4P and 8E) 16 18 MB 4.5 GHz and 3.3 GHz 2.7 GHz and 2.0 GHz 80EU 45 W 95 W Enterprise i5-12500H 12 (4P and 8E) 16 18 MB 4.5 GHz and 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz and 1.8 GHz 80EU 45 W 95 W Essentials i5-12450H 8 (4P and 4E) 12 12 MB 4.4 GHz and 3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz and 1.5 GHz 48EU 45 W 95 W 12th Gen Intel H Series

Performance is paramount for Intel

According to tests carried out by Intel itself, 12th Gen flagship processor (14-core 20-thread Core i9-12900HK) outperforms Apple’s M1 Max and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX. Of course, they do not hide that their consumption can be considerably higher when it is necessary to take advantage of a large part of their potential.

Comparing the Core i9-12900HK to its predecessor generation, it still wins by a wide margin. Intel points out that, as far as gaming is concerned, this processor will be able to offer a up to 28% better gaming performance than i9-11980HK What League of Legends, Hitman 3, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Counter Strike: Global Offensive or F1 2021, to name a few. However, here it is important to mention that the GPU used during the test was an Nvidia RTX 3080.

This increase in performance will be noticeable, mainly, in the rate of frames per second, which can be up to 8% higher in the new generation.

What’s new for content creators and professionals? In Adobe Premier, for example, Intel notes that the Core i9-12900HK is up to 44% faster than the previous generation, while a rendering in Blender takes 30% less time. They are just a couple of cases where Alder Lake shows his chest in front of his predecessor.

Availability

The 12th generation Intel H Series processors will be integrated into notebooks that will see the light of day in a matter of weeks. Some manufacturers that will embrace the new chips are Acer, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer, and the Republic of Gamers (Asus). There will be more than 100 computer designs that will vary in portability, form factor and performance depending on the audience they are aimed at.

They will also see the light Twelfth-generation P-Series and U-Series, which are intended for thin and light notebooks. Here are its specifications:

Processor Nuclei Threads L3 cache Maximum frequency of nuclei P and E Base frequency of nuclei P and E Base consumption Maximum consumption Intel vPro i7-1280P 14 (6P and 8E) twenty 24 MB 4.8 GHz and 3.6 GHz 1.8 GHz and 1.3 GHz 28 W 64 W Enterprise i7-1270P 12 (4P and 8E) 16 18 MB 4.8 GHz and 3.5 GHz 2.2 GHz and 1.6 GHz 28 W 64 W Enterprise i7-1260P 12 (4P and 8E) 16 18 MB 4.7 GHz and 3.4 GHz 2.1 GHz and 1.5 GHz 28 W 64 W Essentials i5-1250P 12 (4P and 8E) 16 12 MB 4.4 GHz and 3.3 GHz 1.7 GHz and 1.2 GHz 28 W 64 W Enterprise i5-1240P 12 (4P and 8E) 16 12 MB 4.4 GHz and 3.3 GHz 1.7 GHz and 1.2 GHz 28 W 64 W Essentials i3-1220P 10 (2P and 8E) 12 12 MB 4.4 GHz and 3.3 GHz 1.5 GHz and 1.1 GHz 28 W 64 W 12th Gen Intel P-Series

Processor Nuclei Threads L3 cache Maximum frequency of nuclei P and E Base frequency of nuclei P and E Graphics processor Base consumption Maximum consumption Intel vPro i7-1265U 10 (2P and 8E) 12 12 MB 4.8 GHz and 3.6 GHz 1.8 GHz and 1.3 GHz 96EU 15 W 55 W Enterprise i7-1255U 10 (2P and 8E) 12 12 MB 4.7 GHz and 3.5 GHz 1.7 GHz and 1.2 GHz 96EU 15 W 55 W Essentials i7-1245U 10 (2P and 8E) 12 12 MB 4.4 GHz and 3.3 GHz 1.6 GHz and 1.2 GHz 80EU 15 W 55 W Enterprise i7-1235U 10 (2P and 8E) 12 12 MB 4.4 GHz and 3.3 GHz 1.3 GHz and 0.90 GHz 80EU 15 W 55 W Essentials i7-1215U 6 (2P and 4E) 8 10 MB 4.4 GHz and 3.3 GHz 1.2 GHz and 0.90 GHz 64EU 15 W 55 W 12th Gen Intel U Series