Following the presentation of the 12th generation of Intel processors, called Alder lake for desktop computers, now it’s up to the laptops. This launch was scheduled for a few months by Intel for the CES 2022, and it is today when its Official presentation.

The most outstanding of this new generation is the implementation of a new type of nuclei: the p-cores, designed for maximum performance, and the e-cores, designed for maximum efficiency in less demanding tasks. In this way, Intel adopts a style similar to the ARM cores, improving the efficiency of your processors.

As you might expect, Intel splits its chips into different categories to adapt to different form factors of laptops. This year includes a new category (or not so new) along with the two most famous, which are the following:

Series H: intended for laptops very high performance (gaming laptops, workstations, etc)

Intel 12th Gen H-Series for Laptops

These chips are usually found in gaming laptops, or work stations that require the better performance on a laptop. Unlike other series, these processors they are not designed to be the most efficient, and therefore we do not expect great autonomy, although Intel does not stop working to offer more performance without need to increase their consumption.

The most processor outstanding of this series is the Core i9-12900HK, Being the faster that they offer within this range. This processor can reach up to 5Ghz, and offers 14 cores (6 p-cores and 8 e-cores) with 20 threads. Quite an important leap for Intel, especially in cores where they have always been very conservative.

They also offer support for RAM memories DDR5-4800 Y LPDDR5-5200, something that will offer not only more performance on the processor, but also on the integrated graphics of Intel to be able to have more speed to handle GPU memory. They also offer support for PCIe 4, Thunderbolt 4 and include the Wi-Fi solution of Intel Wi-Fi Killer 6E with Intel Double Connect.

Intel it states that with this generation of processors, we will obtain up to a 28% more performance in games and a 40% more performance in day-to-day tasks, being a considerable improvement substantial. Will also be the first time that notebooks that include a processor of the H series can get certified Intel Evo.

Intel 12th Gen P-Series for Laptops

This new series may remind us of the old M series of processors for laptops. These processors are intended as a intermediate solution between the energy efficiency of the U-series and the performance of the H-series. These processors are designed to slim notebooks where performance is quite important, introducing substantial improvements compared to the most powerful of the U series.

The most processor outstanding of this series is the Core i7-1280P, Being the faster within the range. It has 14 cores (6 p-cores and 8 e-cores) and 20 threads, with a clock frequency of up to 4.8Ghz. It’s about a power jump substantial that we only find it in big laptops, but these processors will be intended for lightweight notebooks (weight around 1’2kg, 15mm thick, etc)

Intel 12th Gen U Series for Laptops

This series is quite known, and of the More popular on laptops. We will find this series in all kinds of laptops, from the most accessible even the most premium that require great autonomy. In this series as expected, he sacrifices performance part To get one excellent autonomy.

The most processor outstanding of this range is the Core i7-1265U, what includes 10 cores (2 p-cores and 8 e-cores) and 12 wires, with a clock frequency of up to 4.8Ghz. Its base power is 15W, but manufacturers may alter this configuration to get up 55W consumption, increasing its performance.

The most outstanding in this new generation it has been the core and thread selection, being an improvement considerably important taking into account that the previous generation only had a maximum of 4 cores and 8 threads.

We hope this new generation brings great improvements to real level (and that it is not just a matter of benchmarks) on all kinds of laptops and that can cope with your closest competitor, AMD, with Ryzen Mobile 6000 Series.