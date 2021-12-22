Intel implements measures against COVID-19

With the increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, some companies in the United States have been forced to implement a series of drastic measures against the pandemic. In this way, it was recently announced that Intel, the giant of chips and processors, will suspend pay for any employee who is not vaccinated before a specified point in January 2022.

According to an internal document, which was shared by various means, Intel employees have until January 4, 2022 to prove they were vaccinated against COVD-19. In the event that this is not achieved, the payment of workers who do not decide to have their vaccine will be suspended.

Although this may sound like an extreme measure, this decision is a consequence of a requirement by the United States government, where it is mentioned that the application of the vaccine is an obligation in companies with more than 100 employees. Those who have health or religious problems may appeal for an extension, but will still be subjected to constant testing, even if they work from home.

Exception requests will be analyzed on March 15. Employees whose orders are denied will be removed from their jobs and not paid for at least three months. But nevertheless, Intel will not lay off its workers, and each will have active medical service.

Intel is not the company that is applying similar measures. Google has warned that those who do not have their vaccine, may even lose their job. Although these are necessary measures to avoid more infections and regIn order to work in a more normal way, punishments have been questioned in various regions of the United States.

Via: AP News